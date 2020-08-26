Hornsea Two offshore wind farm connected to land

August 26, 2020, by Adrijana Buljan

Cable pull-in for the Hornsea Two offshore wind farm’s export line has been completed at the project’s landfall site at Lincolnshire’s Horseshoe Point beach.

The operation, carried out by Boskalis’ cable laying vessel Ndurance, involved installing 2.4 kilometres of cable under water and toward the connection point.

“Thanks to the dedication of our contracted staff, once the cable connection works at Horseshoe Point have been completed next year, the ground will be reinstated and the beach will look exactly as it did before”, said Patrick Harnett, Ørsted Programme Director for Hornsea Two.

Once Hornsea Two’s 165 Siemens Gamesa 8 MW wind turbines start generating electricity in 2022, it will travel through a total of 165 kilometres of cable to its onshore substation.

The power will first flow to the site’s offshore substation, then on to its reactive compensation station (RCS) and then to its onshore substation via the landfall location before reaching the National Grid.

The jacket foundations for the offshore substation and RCS are on their way from Indonesia to the UK after starting their journey in mid-August.

Once up and running, Ørsted’s 1.4 GW Hornsea Two will be the biggest operational offshore wind farm in the world, producing enough electricity to supply over 1.3 million homes in the UK with green energy.