Huge 27-year-old pipelayer prepares for major upgrade after producing final double joint

September 4, 2025, by Nadja Skopljak

Allseas’ Solitaire, one of the world’s largest pipelay vessels, has produced its final double joint in its current setup before starting a major modernization process that will further advance its installation capabilities and production efficiency.

Allseas announced at the beginning of this year that it had awarded a contract for the double joint factory (DJF) upgrade to Goriziane under which the Italian family-owned contractor will deliver all pipe handling deck equipment and the electrical and instrumentation (E&I) components necessary to power and control the systems.

Located at main deck level, the factory consists of two identical production lines where single 12-meter pipe joints are welded into 24-meter double joints before entering the main production line, resulting in a faster pipelay process, with improved weld quality and consistency.

Allseas reported yesterday, September 3, that Solitaire’s original DJF had produced its final double joint in its current setup, having produced over 13,000 kilometers of pipeline, representing over half a million double joints.

The 397-meter-long vessel, operational since 1998, is now set to undergo major modernization, with upgrades to pipe handling, tracking, processing, welding, inspection systems, and structural elements that will enhance both efficiency and safety.

Once Solitaire returns to Rotterdam, the Netherlands, a 10-month campaign will decommission the old equipment and install the new factory, with completion targeted before summer 2026.

The pipelayer is based on the same principles as Lorelay and offers a pipe-carrying capacity of 22,000 tons and accommodation for 420 persons.

