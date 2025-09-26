Back to overview
Home Clean Fuel Hy2gen gets zoning approval for renewable ammonia plant in Norway

Hy2gen gets zoning approval for renewable ammonia plant in Norway

Business Developments & Projects
September 26, 2025, by Aida Čučuk

Hy2gen Nordic, a subsidiary of Germany-based renewable hydrogen producer Hy2gen, has been granted zoning approval for the Iverson renewable ammonia plant at the Birkeland industrial site by the municipal council of Sauda, Norway.

Credit: Hy2gen

According to Hy2gen, the decision marks a milestone for establishing a new industry that is expected to support cutting greenhouse emissions in the maritime sector while creating long-term jobs and local value.

Hege Økland, CEO of Iverson eFuels and Managing Director of Hy2gen Nordic, said: “We are very pleased that a majority supported the approval of our zoning plan. This is a crucial step forward for the project and the beginning of a new industrial chapter in Sauda. We look forward to constructive dialogue and close cooperation with the municipality, local businesses, and the community.”

As disclosed, the Iverson facility will include a 270 MW electrolysis unit powered by renewable hydropower, producing renewable ammonia aimed at reducing nearly three million tons of CO2 emissions in its first decade of operation.

In addition to climate benefits, the project is expected to bring local ripple effects: over 300 people involved during construction, 50–60 permanent jobs once the plant is operational, and hundreds of indirect jobs in the local community.

It is understood that the project is in line with Rogaland County Council’s regional plan for zero-emission industry and supports Norway’s national climate goals and international green transition strategies. As per Hy2gen, it demonstrates how local renewable energy can help cut greenhouse emissions and generate sustainable growth and new opportunities.

With the zoning plan in place, the Iverson project will reportedly move forward with technical development work before making a final investment decision (FID).

To remind, Hy2gen revealed plans for the renewable ammonia plant back in 2022. At the time, it was reported that Iverson eFuels would be owned by Hy2gen, Singapore-based commodity trading group Trafigura, and Denmark’s investment company Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP). In 2024, Trafigura sold its stake to Hy2gen Nordic.

