Illustration; Source: Energinet
Hybrid interconnector projects in North Sea and Baltic Sea beef up Europe's green energy ties
Hybrid interconnector projects in North Sea and Baltic Sea beef up Europe’s green energy ties

November 30, 2023

The European Union (EU) is leaving no stone unturned in its quest to reinforce its decarbonization progress and shore up renewables and low-carbon technologies to hasten the shift from fossil fuels to green power in the energy ecosystem. In a bid to add more fuel to the energy transition flames, the European Commission (EC) has included multiple hybrid interconnector projects in the North Sea and Baltic Sea among the proposed cross-border energy infrastructure projects, which underpin the EU’s climate and net zero drive. These projects will enable the EU to harness more offshore wind power.

