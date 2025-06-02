TotalEnergies and partners to import clean energy from Indonesia to Singapore via subsea interconnector

Back to overview
June 2, 2025, by Nadja Skopljak

French energy giant TotalEnergies and Singapore-headquartered RGE, a group operating in the bio-based resources and energy sectors, have joined forces to develop a large-scale solar and battery storage project in Indonesia whose renewable power will be exported to Singapore through a subsea interconnector.

TotalEnergies, RGE and SGEI sign MOU to jointly develop a subsea interconnector to enable electricity imports from Indonesia to Singapore. Source: TotalEnergies

The companies’ equally-owned joint venture Singa Renewables was awarded on May 30 a conditional licence by Singapore’s Energy Market Authority (EMA) to import 1 GW of renewable power from Indonesia.

The partners also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Singapore Energy Interconnections (SGEI), a newly incorporated company appointed by the Singapore Government to oversee the development of interconnections, to jointly develop a subsea interconnector, enabling electricity imports from Indonesia to Singapore.

The MoU will see the three companies explore the planning, development, financing, construction, operation, and maintenance of the subsea interconnector and associated interconnector assets.

This update follows the signature of a co-investment agreement to develop, build and operate a hybrid renewable power plant comprising a solar farm, battery energy storage system (BESS), and a subsea cable in Riau Province, Indonesia, during an official ceremony in Jakarta on May 28, in the presence of French President Emmanuel Macron and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto.

According to TotalEnergies, the utility-scale project will supply clean firm power to energy-intensive consumers in Singapore and to industrial complexes near the solar site in Riau Province, Indonesia, and will be constructed in phases.

“I would like to thank the Singapore authorities for granting the necessary licences for this landmark electricity import project, that we are pleased to develop with our partner RGE,” said Helle Kristoffersen, President Asia and Executive Committee Member at TotalEnergies. 

“The project will contribute to Singapore’s goal of reaching net zero emissions by 2050, while supporting Riau Province’s economic development in Indonesia. This initiative also illustrates TotalEnergies’ commitment to ASEAN’s energy transition and security of supply.”

