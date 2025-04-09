Back to overview
Home Hydrogen HydePoint joins forces with Nel to scale up offshore and nearshore hydrogen projects

April 9, 2025, by Ajsa Habibic

Norwegian hydrogen systems developer HydePoint has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with electrolyzer technology provider Nel Hydrogen to work on scaling up hydrogen production in offshore, nearshore, and other harsh environments.

The collaboration envisions integrating Nel’s PEM electrolyzer stacks into HydePoint’s modular hydrogen production system. The parties intend to co-develop robust configurations capable of delivering reliable performance under demanding conditions—supporting the deployment of renewable hydrogen at an industrial scale. 

Nel and HydePoint plan to focus on system efficiency, modularity, and operational resilience in offshore and nearshore environments to “significantly improve” the levelized cost of hydrogen (LCOH), unlocking the potential for large-scale clean hydrogen production and enabling decarbonization across key industries. 

Todd Cartwright, Chief Commercial Officer at Nel Hydrogen, said: “HydePoint brings a highly innovative approach to marine-based hydrogen systems. We see strong alignment between our PEM technology and HydePoint’s ambition to deliver resilient, modular solutions for the global clean energy transition.” 

Elin Steinsland, CEO of HydePoint AS, added: “We’re proud to collaborate with Nel to accelerate the next generation of offshore and nearshore hydrogen production systems. This is a key milestone in making renewable hydrogen viable at scale and under harsh enviroment operating conditions.” 

In late 2024, HydePoint formed a similar partnership with Norwegian Hydrogen to accelerate the development of mid-size dockside and near-shore green hydrogen projects.

