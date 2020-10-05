Hydramec autonomous winch for Fugro’s new USVs

October 5, 2020, by Adis Ajdin

LARS specialist Hydramec has won a contract to design and build two bespoke lightweight launch and recovery winches for Fugro’s new 12-metre uncrewed surface vessels, built by SEA-KIT.

Hydramec has delivered over 50 LARS systems to Fugro worldwide for over 20 years.

It has also assisted on many unique projects and active heave compensation upgrades for Fugro’s FCV remotely operated vehicle.

Hydramec has worked with both Fugro and SEA-KIT to meet the specification requirements including space and weight restrictions.

Hydramec modelled the LARS allowing SEA-KIT to place the models into their vessel hull to give a real-life representation.

As a result, the LARS will be of lightweight construction to minimise the effect the payload has on vessel stability.

Fugro will control the whole system remotely from one of its onshore Remote Operation Centres.

Ivar de Josselin de Jong, director Remote Inspection at Fugro, also said:

“The development and order of this bespoke LARS for our newly developed, fully electric Blue Volta inspection eROV is supporting Fugro’s strategy to lead the development of remote and autonomous solutions, which are key to delivering a safer, more sustainable and more efficient approach to the construction and maintenance of marine assets.

“Hydramec has been clear choice for Fugro over the past two decades. The integration of the Blue Volta eROV with the new Blue Essence USVs into our global network of remote operation centres will allow us to provide our clients with an entirely remote-controlled inspection solution for the first time in history. We foresee an important role for our solution in the rapidly growing offshore wind sector.”