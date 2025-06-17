Fugro names news Group Director for Europe and Africa, joins marine carbon dioxide removal project
Fugro names new Group Director for Europe and Africa, joins marine carbon dioxide removal project

June 17, 2025, by Nadja Skopljak

Fugro has appointed Niels Schallenberg as Group Director Europe & Africa, effective July 1, following Erik-Jan Bijvank’s decision to step down from the position in order to pursue opportunities outside the company.

Niels Schallenberg. Source: Fugro

The Dutch company reported last month that Bijvank was stepping down from the position as of May 12, with the recruitment process for the replacement immediately being initiated.

Schallenberg will join Fugro’s Executive Leadership Team and will, in the role, be responsible for driving the company’s strategic growth across the Europe & Africa region.

According to Fugro, Schallenberg brings extensive experience in energy transition, climate adaptation, and digital innovation, having held senior leadership and strategy positions at Deloitte, Grontmij (now Sweco), Haskoning, and most recently Arcadis.

Mark Heine, CEO of Fugro, said: “We are delighted to welcome Niels Schallenberg to Fugro. His proven leadership and forward-thinking approach in technology, digital transformation and engineering will be a strong asset as we continue to expand our presence and impact in Europe and Africa. Niels’ appointment further strengthens our Executive Leadership Team and supports our long-term strategic ambitions.”

Further of note, Fugro was recently selected by nonprofit Ocean Visions to lead the development of a standardised Environmental Impact Assessment Framework for marine carbon dioxide removal (mCDR), a set of emerging technologies that enhance the ocean’s natural ability to store carbon.

The initiative aims to support the permitting of mCDR projects by providing a transparent, evidence-based approach to environmental review. The two-year project will involve designing, refining and testing a framework that can be applied across a range of mCDR strategies.

The final framework will be openly accessible and is expected to serve as a critical tool for researchers, regulators and communities evaluating whether and how to host mCDR projects. The plan is to publish the complete framework in 2027.

“We’ve spent decades helping industries assess and manage environmental risks in offshore environments,” said Céline Gerson, Fugro’s Group Director for the Americas and President of Fugro USA. “Now we’re applying that expertise to help ensure mCDR is done responsibly and earns public trust.”

In terms of other recent news coming from the company, Fugro earlier this month launched a new geotechnical testing laboratory in Jakarta, Indonesia, aiming to support growing demand in the energy and infrastructure sectors.

