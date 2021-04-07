Hydramec supplies Scorpion LARS to Louis Dreyfus TravOcean for wind services

April 7, 2021, by Amir Garanovic

Hydramec Offshore Hydraulic Systems has delivered a bespoke launch and recovery system (LARS) to Louis Dreyfus TravOcean that will be used to facilitate its ROV services for the offshore wind energy sector.

LARS system (Courtesy of Hydramec)

Offshore engineering company Hydramec designed and built Scorpion LARS to be able to operate with an 8-metre outreach in accordance with Louis Dreyfus TravOcean’s needs.

Delivered within 20 weeks since the order was placed, the system will be used by Louis Dreyfus TravOcean to launch its own purposely designed ROV, which will be put to in the offshore wind energy sector, according to Hydramec.

With full Lloyds approval, the Scorpion LARS has been designed and built to give operational flexibility whilst achieving maximum outreach, meaning that the ROV can be safely landed on the deck whilst still locked in the snubber.

This takes away the need for personnel participation in the launch and recovery process except for that of the LARS operator, according to Hydramec.

The design also allows the ROV and top hat TMS to be separated for maintenance. In addition, a 1-metre outreach platform was separately supplied with the system to give the ROV some more workspace.

Danny Church, Hydramec’s managing director, said: “The delivery of the bespoke scorpion LARS once again proves that Hydramec can go above and beyond to achieve in a short space of time all the requirements of our customers. This order has also cemented our relationship with Louis Dreyfus TravOcean with them ordering a second Scorpion LARS and one of our standard HH97 LARS straight of the back of the successful delivery of this first unit”.