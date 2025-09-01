Back to overview
Hydrogen associations team up to drive uptake of hydrogen value chains

Collaboration
September 1, 2025, by Aida Čučuk

Hydrogen Europe Research (HER), a non-profit association bringing together more than 160 universities and research and technology organizations from 30 countries across Europe and beyond, and the Clean Hydrogen Mission (CHM), a coalition of 23 Mission Innovation countries and the European Union (EU), have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in Busan, South Korea, intending to speed up the development and uptake of integrated clean hydrogen value chains across developed and developing regions.

As disclosed, the members of the Hydrogen Europe Research cover the full hydrogen value chain and seek to advance research that supports a sustainable, decarbonized energy system.

Meanwhile, the Clean Hydrogen Mission looks to accelerate the creation of a global clean hydrogen economy. By supporting the development and demonstration of commercially viable hydrogen technologies by 2030, this coalition reportedly aims to help hydrogen complement electrification and decarbonize hard-to-abate sectors such as heavy industry and transport.

Through this MoU, both organizations intend to strengthen collaboration in several key areas:

  • advancing open science practices in hydrogen research,
  • promoting international R&I cooperation,
  • supporting the growth and scaling-up of hydrogen valleys worldwide,
  • coordinating policies to create an enabling environment for hydrogen,
  • developing next-generation hydrogen technologies, and
  • addressing skills and training needs for the hydrogen workforce.

Luigi Crema, HER’s President, said: “Hydrogen Europe Research and the Clean Hydrogen Mission share a common ambition: to bring hydrogen technologies to the next level and make them accessible worldwide. This MoU will allow us to work more closely together, align efforts across regions, and ensure that knowledge and innovation are shared openly for the benefit of all.”

“There are still several challenges for a global uptake of hydrogen as a clean energy carrier and a global energy commodity. Some of these barriers can be solved through a dedicated support to research and innovation, to specific challenges, technology gaps, improving at the same time performances and sustainability and reducing the overall technology costs. We are thrilled to work together on a roadmap of global goals of research.“

Piero Venturi, Director of the CHM, added: “The signing of the Memorandum of Understanding with Hydrogen Europe Research will allow to join forces with a major player in the European hydrogen sector, bringing together leading universities and research organizations committed to scientific excellence and technology transfer, with a view to creating the European industrial champions of tomorrow.”

“This agreement reflects our shared commitment to delivering innovative and competitive clean hydrogen solutions to the market to accelerate the development and implementation of integrated value chains and clean hydrogen projects in industrialized and developing countries. In collaboration with Hydrogen Europe Research, we aim to harmonize research and innovation priorities by promoting international cooperation and knowledge exchange, support capacity building by organising webinars and joint events, advance the technological maturity of hydrogen technologies by supporting demonstration and strengthening the links between our working groups.”

“We are sure that our joint efforts will lead to noticeable changes. We look forward to the emergence of even more efficient and sustainable hydrogen technologies, an increase in the number of Hydrogen Valleys in Europe year after year, and market penetration of hydrogen as an essential decarbonization solution in heavy transport and industry.”

