Hydrom and H2Global partner to boost Oman’s hydrogen development

October 10, 2025, by Aida Čučuk

Hydrom, an entity orchestrating Oman’s national interest in green hydrogen, and H2Global Foundation, a non-profit organization seeking to create a global market for clean hydrogen and other low-emission fuels, have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to explore how H2Global’s mechanism can support Oman’s national hydrogen strategy.

As disclosed, Hydrom and H2Global will jointly assess how the mechanism can support Oman in building competitive projects, stimulate international trade in clean fuels, and position the country as a global hub for clean hydrogen.

Markus Exenberger, Executive Director at the H2Global Foundation, said: “This MoU represents a milestone in our joint efforts to unlock the potential of clean hydrogen. Oman can combine its ambitious hydrogen roadmap with H2Global’s proven market model to create price signals and secure offtake.”

Abdulaziz Al Shidhani, Managing Director at Hydrom, commented: “Oman’s approach to hydrogen is built on clear structures, long-term vision, and credible delivery. Exploring models like H2Global allows us to test and refine our own systems, ensuring that as global mechanisms evolve, they remain interoperable with what we are building.”

To note, Oman aims to become a “leading global exporter” of renewable hydrogen and its derivatives by 2030, leveraging the country’s solar and wind resources to produce competitively priced clean energy.

By using a double-auction mechanism, the H2Global Foundation seeks to facilitate the “efficient and transparent” trade of clean fuels, helping to accelerate the energy transition.

