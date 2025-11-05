Back to overview
Home Clean Fuel Public-private partnership exploring e-methanol supply and bunkering hub in Oman

Public-private partnership exploring e-methanol supply and bunkering hub in Oman

Collaboration
November 5, 2025, by Ajsa Habibic

Oman has entered into a strategic memorandum of understanding (MoU) with a private consortium to explore and advance the development of a low-carbon e-methanol project in the Dhofar region.

Courtesy of HIF

The public-private partnership between the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology of the Sultanate of Oman and the consortium comprising HIF, Acciona Nordex Green Hydrogen (ANGH), and Al Meera Investments announced the plan on November 5.

This partnership aims to explore the development of a large-scale integrated e-methanol supply and bunkering hub supporting shipping decarbonization.

The strategic collaboration also aligns with Oman Vision 2040 and the Sultanate’s Logistics Strategy (SOLS 2050), supporting Oman’s national decarbonization targets and positioning Oman as a pre-eminent green maritime and bunkering hub in the Middle East. 

Under the MoU, the parties will jointly assess the technical, regulatory, and commercial framework required to establish a large-scale e-methanol facility leveraging Oman’s renewable energy resources and strategic coastal infrastructure.

Specifically, the consortium will lead feasibility and techno-economic studies, exploring the bunkering and the export for e-methanol produced in the Dhofar region, based on the integration of wind and solar energy for green hydrogen production, CO2 capture and supply from industrial or biogenic sources, and downstream conversion to e-methanol.

The Ministry will facilitate engagement with Omani authorities and stakeholders to enable regulatory frameworks, land allocation, and explore incentives for the project.  

“This collaboration with the world leaders in e-fuels marks a significant step towards achieving Oman’s zero-carbon ambitions and establishing the Sultanate as a leader in green maritime solutions and the e-fuels major hub in the region,” said Said bin Hamoud bin Said Al Maawali, Minister of Transport, Communications and Information Technology of Oman. 

“HIF Global brings proven e-fuels expertise with over three years of operational experience. Together with our consortium partners, we are proud to support Oman’s vision to lead in sustainable transport and energy,” added Thorsten Herdan, CEO of HIF EMEA GmbH. 

Related Article

Related news

List of highlighted news articles