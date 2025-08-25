HyOrc
Back to overview
Home Clean Fuel HyOrc changes trading symbol, speeds up development of green methanol projects

HyOrc changes trading symbol, speeds up development of green methanol projects

Business Developments & Projects
August 25, 2025, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Accelerating progress on its green methanol projects, HyOrc Corporation, a Texas-based developer of hydrogen combustion and waste-to-fuel technologies, has unveiled a name/symbol change.

EcoParque Empresarial. Courtesy of HyOrc

As informed, the company’s name and trading symbol change is now effective on the OTC markets. The company’s common stock now trades under the ticker HYOR.

HyOrc said it has completed front-end engineering for a hydrogen combustion–based system designed to convert municipal waste into methanol. Initial facilities are planned in Scunthorpe, UK and Porto, Portugal, both currently in the permitting and on-site study stage.

Each plant is expected to produce up to 80 tons of green methanol per day, providing a scalable pathway to meet the fast-growing demand for low-carbon marine fuels.

This content is available after accepting the cookies.

View on Offshore-energy.

In Porto, one proposed site for HyOrc and its local partner Start Lda is the EcoParque Empresarial.

HyOrc’s strategy is to initially establish methanol production hubs across UK, Germany, Portugal, and Spain, creating a supply network for shipping companies committed to meeting IMO 2030 emissions targets. The currently planned European rollout of five locations is projected to generate an estimated $1.8 billion in revenues over ten years.

In parallel, the company is advancing its hydrogen locomotive program, with pilot projects under negotiation in India, the EU, and the UK. The program applies HyOrc’s hydrogen-capable powertrain technology to deliver efficient, zero-emission retrofits of existing diesel locomotives. With retrofit costs of approximately $2.5 million per unit and a combined installed base of more than 75,000 diesel locomotives across India, the EU, and the UK, HyOrc said it is positioned to capture a substantial share of a multi-billion-dollar market opportunity.

“The transition to trading as HYOR marks more than just a name change—it reflects the momentum of our business and the expanding opportunities in green fuels and hydrogen mobility,” Andrea Magalini, Director for Business Development at HyOrc, commented, adding that the company has now two methanol projects advancing toward permitting and a growing pipeline in shipping and rail.

OE logo

𝐏𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫 𝐘𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐁𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐖𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐄𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 ⤵️

𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐭𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐡𝐨𝐫 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐛𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝!

𝐉𝐨𝐢𝐧 𝐮𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐛𝐢𝐠𝐠𝐞𝐫 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐟𝐲 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲!

ADVERTISE on Offshore-Energy.biz
Related news

List of highlighted news articles