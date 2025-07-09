HyOrc, Start Lda to develop green methanol plant in Porto

HyOrc
Collaboration
July 9, 2025, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

HyOrc Corporation, a Texas-based developer of patented hydrogen combustion and waste-to-fuel technologies, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Start Lda, a Portugal-based liquid and gaseous fuels trading company, to develop a 25,000 ton per annum green methanol production facility in Porto.

The agreement builds on HyOrc’s previously announced MOU with Acetech Metals for a 13,000 ton per annum RDF-to-methanol facility in Scunthorpe, UK. Together, the projects form the foundation of HyOrc’s strategy to establish a robust European supply network for low-carbon marine fuels and industrial decarbonization.

As explained, developing facilities in Porto and Scunthorpe positions HyOrc close to major shipping lanes and logistics hubs essential for efficient delivery to maritime operators and other industrial users.

Combined annual output from both facilities will exceed 38,000 tons of renewable methanol, with future expansion planned to meet rising demand from the shipping sector’s energy transition.

Both projects will deploy HyOrc’s proprietary RDF gasification and methanol synthesis systems, which convert waste-derived feedstocks into high-purity methanol with lower lifecycle emissions.

By transforming local waste streams into clean fuel, these plants are expected to contribute to regional job creation, energy security, and compliance with tightening EU decarbonization targets.

“Our Porto agreement marks a significant milestone in HyOrc’s European growth strategy,” Andrea Magalini, Director of Business Development, commented.

“We are systematically identifying the right locations to anchor a scalable supply chain for green fuels that can serve maritime, industrial, and transport applications for decades to come.”

