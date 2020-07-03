Hyundai Glovis bags major car shipping deal with Volkswagen
- Business & Finance
South Korean Hyundai Glovis has signed a five-year contract with Europe’s largest automaker Volkswagen Group for the sea transport of the entire volume of finished cars exported from Europe to China.
The deal was signed with Volkswagen Konzernlogistik, a logistics subsidiary of Volkswagen Group, and covers three firm years plus two more optional years.
Under the contract, Hyundai Glovis would transport cars of Volkswagen’s various brands including Volkswagen, Audi, Porshe, and Bentley.
Hyundai Glovis said that this was the largest shipping contract in terms of volume it has secured with a global automaker.
The two companies have not disclosed the terms of the deal nor the estimated volume to be transported.
However, according to market estimates, the deal is expected to be worth around $432 million (KRW520 billion).
The contract is being announced at a very challenging time for car carriers due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the car manufacturing sector and demand for new purchases.
The car shipping firm believes the contract would boost its loading rates dramatically, and improve the efficiency and stability of its fleet operations.
List of related news articles
-
Posted: 1 day agoPremium
- long read
Go(ne)ing with the wind: 40 ships to have wind propulsion installed by the end of 2022
Wind-assisted ship propulsion has immense potential for achieving fuel savings and cutting emissions...Posted: 1 day ago
-
Posted: 1 day ago
Volkswagen’s first LNG-powered car carrier arrives in US
Volkswagen Group said Wednesday it welcomed its first LNG-fuelled car carrier in the US Port of Davi...Posted: 1 day ago
-
Posted: 2 months ago
VW to start using Siem’s LNG-powered car carrier duo
German giant Volkswagen Group said it will soon have at disposal two LNG-fueled vessels it chartered...Posted: 2 months ago
-
Posted: 6 months ago
Hyundai Samho Gets USD 280 Mn Orders for Two Ships
Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries receives two new orders that have a combined worth of USD 280.2 milli...Posted: 6 months ago