Hyundai LNG Shipping’s LPG carrier gets CS Ready notation
The Korean Register has issued the world’s first Cyber Security (CS Ready) class notation for Hyundai Heavy Industries’ very large liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) carrier.
Hyundai LNG Shipping is the owner of the very large LPG carrier built by HHI which is scheduled for delivery later this month. K
R granted the notation after completing document and field inspections, which included Kongsberg Maritime’s ship alarm and monitoring system (AMS) and Hyundai Global Service’s Integrated Smart ship Solution (ISS), KR said in its statement.
This is the first time the KR cybersecurity notation has been awarded to a very large LPG carrier. The notation is issued to newbuilding ships that have successfully passed 49 inspection items in a total of 12 categories, including risk and asset management, cyber incident response and recovery.
The four companies have been collaborating on joint research and developments for the past eight months while working to apply and verify KR’s Cybersecurity Rules for newbuilding ships.
HHI and KSOE have built a cybersecurity network encompassing the main systems, conducting risk assessment and vulnerability diagnosis for cybersecurity threats and KR has carried out and completed cybersecurity inspections across the network.
As part of the comprehensive technological testing, KR conducted its first MITRE ATT&CK based penetration test to verify the safety of the cybersecurity system.
Newbuilding vessels increasingly need cybersecurity notation as the application of digital technologies such as advanced automation and integrated control systems become more common. In addition, the International Maritime Organization (IMO) is expected to strengthen its demands for cybersecurity risk management as of 2021.
List of related news articles
-
Posted: 5 days ago
KR establishes LNG bunkering simulation center
The Korean Register (KR) has established a new LNG fuel and bunkering simulation center (KR LSC). ...Posted: 5 days ago
-
Posted: 26 days ago
BW LPG’s 1st retrofit to LPG as fuel set for completion by October 2020
The LPG deck tanks intended for retrofitting of the BW Gemini, an LPG tanker operated by Singapore-b...Posted: 26 days ago
-
Posted: 3 months ago
SHI, Korean Register to bolster cyber security capabilities of smart ships
Korean Register (KR) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with compatriot Samsung Heavy In...Posted: 3 months ago
-
Posted: 6 months ago
KR Certifies First Cybersecurity Compliant Ship
KR certified Songa Hawk to be fully cybersecurity compliant. ...Posted: 6 months ago