ICTSI: New initiative to drive decarbonization efforts launched

July 5, 2023, by Fatima Bahtić

International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (ICTSI) has launched Climate Change Action Initiative to decarbonize and contribute to global efforts in addressing climate change.

Illustration; Credit: ICTSI

As informed, the initiative will develop a comprehensive roadmap for ICTSI to align its business strategy with the goals of the UN Climate Change Paris Agreement.

This roadmap will set decarbonization targets for the entire ICTSI Group to include all terminals, covering Scope 1 – direct emissions and Scope 2 – indirect emissions from generation of purchased electricity. ICTSI will announce a decarbonization target for Scope 1 and 2 by the end of 2023.

Furthermore, ICTSI is working towards accounting for the full GHG emissions footprint of the entire value chain including Scope 3 emissions. An inventory is expected to be established by 2025, followed by a review of relevant targets.

“Through the launch of our Climate Change Action Initiative, we are demonstrating our commitment to a sustainable future. By decarbonizing our operations and addressing the challenges of climate change, ICTSI aims to contribute significantly in the global efforts towards a greener and more resilient world,” Christian R. Gonzalez, ICTSI executive vice president, compliance officer and chief sustainability officer said.

“We believe that by embracing innovative solutions and fostering collaboration, we can create a positive impact on both the environment and our industry. Together, we can build a future that is both economically prosperous and environmentally responsible.”

ICTSI has also appointed an internal team led by Nathan Clarke, vice president and head of Global Engineering – Infrastructure and Project Delivery.

Additionally, the services of Jacobs Solutions, Inc.,an international consulting firm, have been engaged to provide an accurate view of emissions across ICTSI terminals and develop a tangible roadmap for emission reductions.

The collaboration will establish a GHG emissions baseline, develop plans for reducing GHG emissions, set targets and create a framework to monitor performance.

ICTSI is actively implementing efforts to maximize energy and resource efficiency, reduce carbon intensity, and lower emissions. These efforts include aligning productivity and service-efficiency KPIs with climate change management, establishing progressive targets for continuous improvement, incorporating environmental factors in the procurement process, and exploring options for low-emission technology and increased usage of renewable energy sources.

The company has also received carbon-neutral certifications for its three terminals in America, Contecon Guayaquil in Ecuador, Contecon Manzanillo in Mexico, and Rio Brasil Terminal in Brazil.

“ICTSI is taking a holistic approach to combat climate change and proactively mitigate its environmental impact. The Climate Change Action Initiative serves as a catalyst for transformative action, enabling ICTSI to play a pivotal role in the transition to a low-carbon economy,” Gonzalez concluded.