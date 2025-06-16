Back to overview
Sea Cargo Charter: Maritime industry is not there yet regarding decarbonization but progress evident

Market Outlooks
June 16, 2025, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

The majority of signatories to the Sea Cargo Charter (SCC)—a global climate alignment initiative developed by the Global Maritime Forum—reduced their emission intensity over the last year, a new annual disclosure report shows.

Illustration. Courtesy of Navingo

The results are said to reflect “the growing maturity, ambition and transparency of the charter”.

However, action will need to accelerate to keep up with the ambitious emission reduction targets set by the International Maritime Organization (IMO), which become more stringent year-on-year.

The 2025 Sea Cargo Charter Annual Disclosure Report comes two months after the IMO agreed on the industry’s first global binding policies to deliver on its emission reduction targets.

The 34 charters and shipowners featured in the report represent around 18% of global wet and dry bulk cargo transported by sea in 2024. This is the second year that signatories have reported against the steeper climate alignment trajectories and conditions set out in the 2023 IMO GHG Strategy.

Despite these challenges, 19 of 34 signatories reduced their emission intensity over the last year, eight improved their climate alignment scores, and several have reported enhanced integration of emissions metrics into operational and chartering decisions.

Signatories were on average 12% behind the minimum international climate goals and 18% behind the striving targets in 2024. Ten signatories reported being 10% behind or less, five were aligned with the minimum trajectory, and three were aligned with the striving trajectory.

“The Sea Cargo Charter continues to be a powerful enabler of progress, helping the maritime industry translate climate ambition into concrete action,” Engebret Dahm, Sea Cargo Charter Vice Chair and CEO of Klaveness Combination Carriers, commented.

“This year’s results demonstrate that even as the IMO’s climate goals grow more ambitious, signatories are stepping up with greater transparency, operational improvements, and data integrity. The Charter is not just a reporting tool—it is a stepping stone toward achieving the IMO’s Greenhouse Gas Strategy and Global Transport Zero Framework.”

External conditions continue to impact climate alignment scores. Operational barriers such as regional port limitations (e.g. draft restrictions), challenging weather patterns, inefficient routing, and reliance on short-term charters contributed to alignment shortfalls.

Nevertheless, signatories have made notable strides in improving data quality and transparency. Over 90% of the 2024 data was verified by third parties, up from 50% the year before, demonstrating increased commitment to credible, science-aligned reporting.

“Beyond measuring and reporting, the Sea Cargo Charter fosters trust and collaboration, with signatories actively shaping the initiative and learning from one another through open dialogue and shared insights,” Sea Cargo Charter Vice Chair added.

“Voluntary initiatives like ours remain essential to driving meaningful progress and collaboration across the sector, particularly as industry targets become more ambitious, and I’m proud to see our signatories continuing to lead by example,” Dahm concluded.

The 2025 Sea Cargo Charter Annual Disclosure Report was produced by the Global Maritime Forum, which performs secretariat services with expert support provided by UMAS and the Smart Freight Centre.

The charter is one of three initiatives based on the same four principles and developed with the Global Maritime Forum. Together with the Poseidon Principles and the Poseidon Principles for Marine Insurance, they share a common objective: fostering transparency on emissions reporting with the aim of contributing to reducing carbon emissions.

