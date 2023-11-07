IEC Telecom: Digitally-enabled ships can achieve 38% CO2 emissions reduction

November 7, 2023, by Fatima Bahtić

Digitally-enabled vessels that incorporate decarbonization technologies can reduce carbon emissions by 38% and enhanced connectivity can increase profitability by 4 to 17%, according to international satellite service operator IEC Telecom.

IEC Telecom

As digital technologies are adopted in the maritime sector, the need for decarbonization measures also becomes increasingly apparent.

Aligned with the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) targets to reduce carbon emissions per transport work by at least 40% by 2030, Europe has been promoting the introduction of LNG infrastructure in its ports, supporting research into alternative fuels, and even published the European Green Deal in 2019.

This program highlights Europe’s mission to become the first climate-neutral continent by 2050 and reduce GHG emissions by 90% across all transport modes.

These developments in Europe are promising in light of research that reflects that shipping accounts for 3% of global emissions, 18% of which are caused by ships that dock at European ports. In fact, starting in 2023, the EU’s Emissions Trading System will be implementing possible detentions and financial penalties for polluting vessels in European waters.

At the heart of such maritime matters lies the global port metropolis of Rotterdam, where innovative digital technologies are helping to optimize route planning and the berthing of ships, thus, paving the way towards a 50% reduction in carbon emissions by 2030.

As part of shipping’s decarbonization efforts, IEC Telecom Group recognized the increasing demand for connectivity at sea, applications linked to the cloud, the Internet of Things (IoT), safety solutions, and regulatory compliance.

The company’s commitment to bringing the benefits of digitalization to all types of vessels at sea is reflected in its new generation hybrid LEO/GEO/GSM connectivity solution for the maritime sector, Xpand Portfolio, which is powered by Starlink.

Enabled by the OneGate network management solution, Xpand supports terrestrial networks in close proximity to the shore. In addition, OneGate offers a wide range of value-added services such as filtration, bandwidth optimization, credit limit management, and more.

The firm noted that applications such as videoconferencing, remote management, and CCTV surveillance help to resolve a lot of operational tasks while the vessel continues to follow its course, reducing fuel consumption and carbon emissions.

“Digitalisation and decarbonisation go hand-in-hand. As shipping companies commit to the most fuel-efficient routes for their vessels to support the carbon emission reduction targets for 2030, digital fleet management systems must also constantly evolve and utilize real-time data,” Gwenaël Lohéac, Managing Director & President – Europe, IEC Telecom Group, said.

“With COP28 around the corner, we are committed to the progress of the Paris Agreement to limit global warming. We are excited to support our customers in this journey by enabling best-in-class connectivity solutions for their fleets.”