MPA Singapore and Bureau Veritas deepen partnership on maritime digitalization and decarbonization

June 9, 2025, by Aida Čučuk

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) and classification society Bureau Veritas (BV) have renewed their memorandum of understanding (MoU) to deepen collaboration in maritime digitalization, decarbonization, and talent development.

Credit: Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) via LinkedIn

It is understood that this renewal builds on the two companies’ collaboration since 2022 and includes plans for the establishment of a BV global innovation hub in Singapore, which will reportedly focus on research and application of emerging technologies with multi-industry impact, including cybersecurity standards and guidelines, and the design and integration of new battery technologies and fuel cell systems.

As disclosed, the parties will also work together on innovative digital and decarbonization solutions, including smart ship systems, artificial intelligence (AI) technologies to enhance vessel inspection, and the use of robotics for in-water applications.

Additionally, MPA and BV are expected to promote the adoption of zero and near-zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emission fuels, electrification, and wind-assisted propulsion.

To support maritime workforce development, BV will continue its participation in industry manpower programs such as the MPA Global Internship Award, MaritimeONE Internship and Scholarship Programs, and the Career Conversion Program, MPA said.

Teo Eng Dih, Chief Executive of MPA, commented: “Singapore has a strong innovation ecosystem that brings together researchers, start-up entrepreneurs and tech companies to collaborate with class societies such as BV to deploy AI, autonomy, and cybersecurity. We are pleased to partner Bureau Veritas, reaffirming our shared commitment to collaborate on maritime talent development and advancement in digitalisation, innovation, and decarbonisation in the maritime sector.”

Hinda Gharbi, Group CEO of BV, stated: “This renewed collaboration with MPA reflects our continued commitment to support the maritime industry’s priorities in digitalisation, decarbonisation, and talent development. By combining MPA’s leadership in maritime innovation with Bureau Veritas’s extensive global experience and technical expertise, we aim to contribute to the advancement of sustainable and resilient solutions. We look forward to the positive impact this partnership will continue to have on the industry’s future.”

It is worth mentioning that in April 2023, MPA signed a letter of intent (LOI) with eight classification societies, including Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore, to collaborate on maritime digitalization and decarbonization.

At the time, Teo Eng Dih stressed: “With the rapid changes brought about by decarbonisation and digitalisation, there is a need for collaboration to learn from one another, partner with likeminded stakeholders to build capabilities, and accelerate the development and adoption of new technologies.”

