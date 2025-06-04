Back to overview
Home Green Marine MPA and Yinson GreenTech to elevate Singapore’s maritime digital twin

MPA and Yinson GreenTech to elevate Singapore’s maritime digital twin

Business Developments & Projects
June 4, 2025, by Ajsa Habibic

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with green technology solutions provider Yinson GreenTech (YGT) to advance the capabilities of the Maritime Digital Twin (MDT), a platform that models Singapore’s port environment using real-time operational data.

Courtesy of Yinson GreenTech

The agreement will see the parties cooperate on the exchange of relevant data and operational insights from Yinson GreenTech’s fleet of electric harbor craft into the MDT.

The MDT was launched on March 24, 2025, by MPA and the Government Technology Agency of Singapore (GovTech) to optimize port operations, improve energy efficiency, and reduce emissions.

The collaboration aims to allow for more precise modelling and scenario testing and enable smarter fleet deployment and optimized port operations.

In addition, Yinson GreenTech and MPA plan to co-develop digital workflows and solutions to support the scaling of electric harbor craft operations.  

“We are delighted to be collaborating once more with MPA to advance the decarbonisation of Singapore’s maritime sector,” said Jan Viggo Johansen, Managing Director of Yinson GreenTech’s marinEV.

“At Yinson GreenTech, we support the shift towards cleaner port operations by integrating electric vessels, charging systems, and digital platforms that enable more efficient and sustainable outcomes. Together with MPA, we are driving greater efficiencies, further optimising port operations and introducing groundbreaking innovation through data that supports the transformation of Singapore’s harbour craft industry.” 

MPA is mandating all harbor craft to become fully electric, be capable of using B100 biofuels, or be compatible with net-zero fuels such as hydrogen by 2030.

In line with MPA’s objective, Yinson GreenTech introduced Singapore’s first fully electric cargo ship, the Hydromover. The unit was launched in November 2023, while the commercial trials kicked off in September 2024.

In November 2024, the company unveiled the region’s first fully electric hydrofoil vessel, the Hydroglyder.

Recently, Yinson GreenTech launched an electric vessel charging station in Singapore, developed in collaboration with Norwegian maritime solutions provider Wilhelmsen Ships Service (WSS) for the latter’s Pandan Loop facility.

