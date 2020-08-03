Impact Subsea adds ROMOR as its distributor in Canada

August 3, 2020, by Anela Dokso

Impact Subsea has selected ROMOR Ocean Systems as a distributor of its products within Canada.

With over 30 years’ experience in the ocean technology industry, ROMOR provides training, service and support for a variety of equipment across the scientific, offshore oil and gas, geophysical and defence markets.

Based in Eastern Canada, the company is perfectly situated to support the area’s emerging marine industries and will play a key role in the sales and support of Impact Subsea’s Canadian customer base.

Darrin Verge, president of ROMOR said: “I am looking forward to exploring the different ways project managers and engineers in Canada can use these products and technologies on their remotely operated vehicles ( ROVs ) and autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs) in their projects and applications.”

Ben Grant, managing director, Impact Subsea added: “We are thrilled to announce the appointment of ROMOR as a distributor of Impact Subsea products within Canada. Their knowledge and technical ability will enable excellent support to be provided to our Canadian user base”.

Impact Subsea’s distributor base consists of sixteen companies worldwide.