Impact Subsea adds ROMOR as its distributor in Canada
Impact Subsea has selected ROMOR Ocean Systems as a distributor of its products within Canada.
With over 30 years’ experience in the ocean technology industry, ROMOR provides training, service and support for a variety of equipment across the scientific, offshore oil and gas, geophysical and defence markets.
Based in Eastern Canada, the company is perfectly situated to support the area’s emerging marine industries and will play a key role in the sales and support of Impact Subsea’s Canadian customer base.
Darrin Verge, president of ROMOR said: “I am looking forward to exploring the different ways project managers and engineers in Canada can use these products and technologies on their remotely operated vehicles ( ROVs ) and autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs) in their projects and applications.”
Ben Grant, managing director, Impact Subsea added: “We are thrilled to announce the appointment of ROMOR as a distributor of Impact Subsea products within Canada. Their knowledge and technical ability will enable excellent support to be provided to our Canadian user base”.
Impact Subsea’s distributor base consists of sixteen companies worldwide.
List of related news articles
-
Posted: 18 hours ago
NSRI develops commercialisation tool for subsea sector
The National Subsea Research Institute (NSRI) has developed a tool which provides a clear indication...Posted: 18 hours ago
-
Posted: about 1 month agoPremium
Use of robotic arm systems in subsea industry
Robotic arm systems (underwater manipulators) are being used in the offshore industries, especially ...Posted: about 1 month ago
-
Posted: about 1 month agoPremium
- long read
Using the power of subsea engineering to tackle coronavirus
The coronavirus (COVID-19) has impacted major sectors of economies worldwide and it is quite uncerta...Posted: about 1 month ago
-
Posted: about 1 month ago
Enshore Subsea eyes seabed minerals market
Enshore Subsea is developing new solutions to responsibly recover minerals from the ocean floor. The...Posted: about 1 month ago