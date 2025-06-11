Norwegian trio launches Subsea Distribution Alliance

Knut Jølberg from TESS Subsea & Engineering, Kristian Karlsen from Connector Subsea Solutions and Ronny B. Johnsen from HTC Dynamics (PHOTO: Veronika Stuksrud / Fotova))
June 11, 2025, by Zerina Maksumic

Norwegian firms HTS Dynamics, Connector Subsea Solutions, and TESS Subsea & Engineering have formed the Subsea Distribution Alliance to streamline subsea infrastructure delivery from design to delivery.

The new alliance combines Connector Subsea Solutions’ technology portfolio with HTS Dynamics’ manufacturing capacity and TESS Subsea’s distribution capabilities. According to the partners, the collaboration is intended to provide a single-channel solution for subsea systems, with tighter supply chain integration and full traceability.

“This alliance allows us to deliver seamless, end-to-end solutions to our customers while maintaining the highest standards of quality, reliability, and efficiency,” said Ivar Kjærvik Hanson, Chief Executive Officer, Connector Subsea Solutions.

Connector Subsea Solutions is said to have delivered over 3,500 subsea connectors used in offshore operations, while TESS Subsea has supplied more than 2,500 flying leads to subsea production systems. HTS Dynamics has manufactured more than 850,000 hydraulic couplers, reporting zero failures in subsea applications.

The alliance is positioned to offer more sustainable subsea delivery through long-life components and optimized resource use, Connector Subsea Solutions said.

HTS Dynamics is a precision manufacturer of hydraulic couplers and machined components for subsea oil and gas systems. Connector Subsea Solutions focuses on subsea valve and connection systems, while TESS Subsea delivers subsea equipment and installation support with a focus on operational reliability.

In 2022, Connector Subsea Solutions acquired Norvalves, a compatriot company that designs and manufactures subsea valves and connectors.

