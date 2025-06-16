Source: TSC Subsea
Back to overview
Home Subsea TSC Subsea strengthens presence in Australasia

TSC Subsea strengthens presence in Australasia

Outlook & Strategy
June 16, 2025, by Zerina Maksumić

UK provider of remotely deployed subsea inspections, TSC Subsea, has joined Pulse Technology Hub to strengthen its footprint in Australasia’s offshore energy sector.

Source: TSC Subsea

The company, which provides robotic inspection solutions for subsea infrastructure, is said to collaborate with both the Hub and Pulse’s Services division. The move is aimed at increasing engagement with operators in the region and aligning technology offerings with local needs.

According to TSC Subsea, the company deploys remotely operated vehicle (ROV) systems that deliver high-resolution non-destructive testing (NDT) data for pipelines, risers, FPSOs, and deepwater structures. The technologies include acoustic resonance technology (ART), alternating current field measurement (ACFM), and subsea phased array (SPA).

“Australia’s offshore environment presents both unique challenges and exciting opportunities. To make a meaningful impact, we need more than just advanced technology. We need local insight, access to the right conversations, and trusted relationships. Partnering with Pulse Technology Hub gives us exactly that. We’re looking forward to accelerating our engagement with the region’s operators and contributing real value,” said Stuart Kenny, General Manager at TSC Subsea.

Ian Grant, Director of Pulse Technology Hub, added that the partnership would help align TSC Subsea’s solutions with the evolving priorities of the local market.

“TSC Subsea already brings some of the best inspection technology in the world. Through our partnership, they’ll gain a sharper lens into the evolving needs and priorities of Australian operators and service providers. Through both our Services division and the Hub, we’ll help ensure their solutions are front of mind as the sector continues to adapt and innovate,” Grant noted.

In April, TSC Subsea secured a multi-year contract in Brazil for SPA inspection of circumferential welds on rigid subsea pipelines, covering both flowline and riser sections at depths of up to 3,000 meters.

Related Article

Related news

List of highlighted news articles