Nauticus Robotics and Open Ocean Robotics team up on subsea asset monitoring

June 10, 2025, by Zerina Maksumic

U.S.-based developer of subsea autonomous robotic systems and software, Nauticus Robotics, and Canada-based Open Ocean Robotics have unveiled a new collaboration aimed at transforming how subsea assets are monitored and maintained across the offshore energy sector.

Source: Nauticus Robotics

The partnership combines Nauticus’s subsea systems, including its autonomous vehicle Aquanaut, with Open Ocean Robotics’ solar-powered uncrewed surface vehicle (USV), the DataXplorer.

According to Nauticus Robotics, the integrated solution pairs subsea autonomous vehicles with surface-based USVs to enable persistent, real-time monitoring and data collection. The companies aim to reduce reliance on conventional crewed vessels and drive down operational costs associated with subsea inspections, maintenance, and monitoring.

“Collaborating with Open Ocean Robotics aligns perfectly with our mission to drive cost efficiency, safety, and sustainability in ocean industries,” said John Gibson, President and CEO of Nauticus Robotics. 

“By integrating our autonomous subsea vehicle with their autonomous surface vehicle, we are unlocking new operational paradigms that offer substantial value to our customers in offshore energy and beyond.”

The combined system will allow energy operators to perform more frequent and autonomous inspections of subsea infrastructure, including pipelines, risers, and manifolds, while lowering emissions, the company said.

Open Ocean Robotics’ USVs are said to be designed to operate autonomously for extended periods using solar energy.

“Our collaboration with Nauticus Robotics represents a bold step forward in revolutionizing how we manage and monitor our oceans,” said Julie Angus, CEO of Open Ocean Robotics. 

“Together, we can provide unparalleled solutions that meet the growing demands for efficiency and sustainability in the marine sector.”

In March, Nauticus Robotics closed the acquisition of compatriot subsea robotic services provider SeaTrepid International, earlier than anticipated. Nauticus Robotics reported at the beginning of the same month that it had signed a definitive agreement to acquire all of the assets and business of SeaTrepid as part of a strategic acquisition.

