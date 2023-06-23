Premium
In focus: Plotting the course of green transition as heat waves strain energy sources
Human-caused global warming has increased the intensity and duration of heat waves all around the world. Scientists indicate that the heat waves will become even more intense in the future. As the world struggles to take a fresh breath from record-breaking high temperatures, the offshore energy sector is trying to stay on the net-zero course, embracing its important role in the energy transition.
