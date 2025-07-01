In response to higher demands for security, test bed for protecting critical infrastructure opens in Norway
July 1, 2025

In response to an increasing need for safeguarding critical maritime infrastructure due to ongoing geopolitical uncertainty and an increasingly dynamic risk picture, Norway’s KONGSBERG has opened a maritime test bed for protecting potentially vulnerable infrastructure such as subsea pipelines, power cables, and ports, among others.

Source: KONGSBERG

At the Oslofjord CMI Protection Test Bed, opened on June 30 in Horten, Norway, new technologies, products, and systems can be tested and demonstrated, with the facility also enabling partners and authorities to explore different scenarios, simulate responses, and undertake training with real-time monitoring data from radars, satellites, and underwater sensors.

Additionally, it will operate as a forum for discussion and knowledge sharing, addressing emerging challenges and assessing future solutions.

The launch is said to come in the aftermath of the Norwegian Government’s White Paper on Total Preparedness, which stressed the need for deeper cooperation between public authorities and industry to meet complex, evolving security challenges.

“The Oslofjord Test Bed provides us with a concrete tool to strengthen maritime preparedness. The centre is the result of collaboration between industry, researchers and authorities – and demonstrates how Norwegian technology and innovation can be applied to meet a new era of more complex threats and higher demands for security,” said Norwegian Minister of Energy Terje Aasland.

According to KONGSBERG, the facility will further develop and showcase innovations, such as Kongsberg Discovery’s underwater sensors and drones and Kongsberg Norcontrol’s traffic monitoring systems and KSAT, combating Global Maritime Security Challenges through satellite-derived insights.

The center is actively aligned with EU security initiatives and contributes to several programs under the European Defence Fund, the company said.

“We are dedicated to developing technology that enables users to patrol, surveil and protect critical maritime infrastructure with the utmost confidence. Our systems work across all layers of the maritime environment to collect data, with advanced software, AI and machine learning harnessing that power to deliver intelligence, understanding and optimal situational awareness,” said KONGSBERG CEO Geir Håøy.

“Threats to critical infrastructure are growing, through both conventional and hybrid targeting, as well as increasing traffic and climate risk, and we need the innovations, strategies and collaborations to counter them. This new facility is central to that mission. We’re delighted to announce its opening.”

