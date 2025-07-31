Back to overview
Home Hydrogen India commissions 1 MW green hydrogen plant at Kandla Port

India commissions 1 MW green hydrogen plant at Kandla Port

Business Developments & Projects
July 31, 2025, by Aida Čučuk

India has commissioned a 1 MW green hydrogen power plant at Kandla Port, marking a step forward in the country’s push toward cleaner maritime infrastructure.

Credit: India's Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways

The facility, developed by the Deendayal Port Authority (DPA), was inaugurated by the Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways (MoPSW), Sarbananda Sonowal, who hailed the development as a “major step towards fulfilling PM Shri Narendra Modi ji’s 2030 vision.”

Referring to the Prime Minister’s laying of the foundation stone for a 10 MW green hydrogen plant in May 2025, Sonowal noted the timely progress of the project. The commissioning of the 1 MW module, as part of the larger 10 MW plan, was highlighted as an example of “a new benchmark for implementation in India’s green hydrogen ecosystem.”

Sonowal stated: “DPA has turned that vision into reality, a shining example of speed, scale, and skill under Maritime India Vision 2030.”

Congratulating the DPA and the Indian conglomerate Larsen & Toubro (L&T), the minister said: “I commend the entire team of Deendayal Port Authority, led by the Chairman, and appreciate the engineers of L&T for delivering this complex project with remarkable speed and precision.”

The Union Minister of State for MoPSW, Shantanu Thakur, commented: “The commissioning of this Green Hydrogen plant at DPA highlights India’s growing leadership in clean energy, innovation, and self-reliance. I congratulate the entire team for taking this bold step towards a sustainable maritime future.”

To note, the plant is reportedly capable of producing approximately 140 metric tonnes of green hydrogen annually and is expected to play a “crucial” role in maritime decarbonization and sustainable port operations.

In other news, it is worth mentioning that at the beginning of 2025, Sonowal unveiled two major infrastructure projects worth ₹570 billion (around $6.6 billion) aimed at enhancing the capacity of Kandla Port.

As informed, the ambition of the projects is to improve port operations, increase efficiency, and drive economic development by supporting both dry and liquid cargo handling, creating new employment opportunities, and reducing turnaround times for vessels carrying liquid cargo.

Related Article

𝐃𝐨 𝐲𝐨𝐮 𝐰𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐛 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐚𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐦𝐨𝐯𝐞?

𝐇𝐮𝐫𝐫𝐲 𝐮𝐩 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐚𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐬𝐮𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐫 𝐬𝐚𝐥𝐞 𝐝𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐮𝐩 𝐭𝐨 𝟓𝟎% 𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐝𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬!

ADVERTISING OPTIONS
Related news

List of highlighted news articles