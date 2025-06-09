Back to overview
India's Hygenco breaks ground on green ammonia facility in Odisha

India’s Hygenco breaks ground on green ammonia facility in Odisha

Business Developments & Projects
June 9, 2025, by Aida Čučuk

India’s hydrogen and ammonia developer Hygenco Green Energies has broken ground on a green ammonia plant in Gopalpur Industrial Park, Odisha.

Credit: Hygenco via LinkedIn

As disclosed earlier, the first phase of the ammonia project will produce 600 tonnes per day (tpd), with commercial operations slated for 2027. The second phase is estimated to double this by early 2028. Once fully commissioned, the project is expected to reach its full production capacity of 1.1 million tonnes per annum (mtpa).

In June 2024, the company signed a term sheet with Swiss Ameropa in view of the potential supply of green ammonia from Odisha to European and Asian markets.

To note, Hygenco is developing multiple green hydrogen plants in India and reportedly plans to invest $2.5 billion in green hydrogen and ammonia projects in the next three years. This Odisha event follows the launch of the company’s commercial megawatt-scale green hydrogen plant in Hisar in 2024.

It is worth mentioning that at the beginning of 2025, the developer received the renewable fuel of non-biological origin (RFNBO) pre-certification from the classification society Bureau Veritas South Asia Region under the European Commission-recognized CertifHy scheme.

This scheme enables end-users across the European Union (EU) to access green or low-carbon hydrogen, and as alleged, will enable Hygenco to provide green ammonia solutions to the EU, contributing to the global shift toward a low-carbon, sustainable energy future.

