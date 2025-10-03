India
MHI begins work on export logistics plan for green hydrogen and ammonia from India

Business Developments & Projects
October 3, 2025, by Aida Čučuk

Japanese major Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) has commenced a study aimed at formulating a plan for the facilities and logistics necessary to export green hydrogen and ammonia from India.

Illustration only (via Pixabay)

It is understood that the initiative is being conducted under Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry’s (METI) FY2023 Global South Future-Oriented Co-Creation supplementary program, in collaboration with India’s hydrogen and ammonia developer Hygenco Green Energies.

As disclosed, MHI will create models for producing and using green hydrogen and ammonia under actual environmental conditions and the constraints that affect their transport. In August 2025, the company signed a contract with Hygenco to obtain information related to green ammonia production.

Going forward, MHI said it will link its production and usage models to study how to create optimal facilities under economically viable conditions. This is expected to contribute to the formulation of a master plan for utilizing carbon-neutral fuels in countries such as India and Singapore.

To note, India is promoting the production of green hydrogen and ammonia fuel in order to build an export industry. For Japan, which is considering the use of these fuels in its decarbonization strategy, India is expected to be a promising source of supply.

In other 2025 news, MHI opted to invest in iPEACE223, a compatriot start-up company focused on engineering the technology needed for the production of carbon-neutral, clean fuel from bioethanol.

Furthermore, the company established a branch office of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Australia (MHI-AUS) in Perth, Western Australia, to accelerate business developments in hydrogen, ammonia, and carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS).

It is also worth mentioning that Australia’s Port of Newcastle signed a formal advisory agreement with MHI to advance its Clean Energy Precinct (CEP) project, which is expected to enable the production, storage, distribution, and export of clean energy such as green hydrogen and ammonia.

