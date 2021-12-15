Industry first: Strohm delivers TCP with integral weight coating to Trident

December 15, 2021, by Nadja Skopljak

Strohm has developed and manufactured what is said to be the industry’s first thermoplastic composite pipe (TCP) with an integrated weight coating which provides on-bottom stability on the seabed.

The first fully bonded 2,5-inch ID, 2,200 meter TCP flowline with the weight coating innovation was supplied to Trident Equatorial Guinea at its Elon-C tie-back offshore the west coast of the Central Africa region.

The project saw the technology being delivered on a transportation and installation reel before being laid between two platforms and connected to the topside facility allowing single length riser to flowline application.

According to Strohm, the unique nature of the TCP and end termination methodology allowed the vertical section of the flowline to be pulled through smaller J-Tubes and terminated on a platform, providing flexibility in installation as well as reduced fabrication costs.

“This is the first use of TCP which was successfully installed on our Okume Complex. The integrated weight coating, in addition to other means, helped us ensure on-bottom stability of this TCP in such shallow water,” said Simon Lorelli, subsea operations manager for Trident.

“In addition, the use of Strohm’s TCP product offers the flexibility of terminating the flowline offshore, which considerably, de-risked the offshore execution.”

Strohm has conducted an analysis of the CO 2 footprint related to the manufacture and installation of a TCP Flowline and found that it results in a 50+% reduction compared to that of a steel alternative.

The company is continuing this work to assess the operational life, including the impact of the non-corrosive nature of TCP which negates the need for any injection of chemicals related to inspection and pigging.