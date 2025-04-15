Texan piping company bags over $27M for projects in MENA and the Americas
Project & Tenders
April 15, 2025, by Nadja Skopljak

Texas-headquartered Perma-Pipe International has secured several projects in the Americas and the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region that have a combined value of over $27 million.

Source: Perma-Pipe International

Perma-Pipe said that the projects would use its anti-corrosion coating capabilities and the XTRU-THERM insulation system, a spray-applied polyurethane foam jacketed with a high-density polyethylene casing.

The company secured multiple awards for the provision of anticorrosion coating services for the oil & gas markets in Western Canada and the UAE, as well as multiple awards for the provision of double-containment and pre-insulated piping solutions for data center and industrial expansion projects in the U.S. and Saudi Arabia.

“The consistent influx of new awards and expanding backlog clearly demonstrates the trust our clients have in our products and services. Our strategic product diversification and geographical expansion have been vital in driving this growth, opening new markets, and ensuring our continued success,” said Saleh Sagr, Perma-Pipe’s President.

Perma-Pipe opened a new plant in the UAE, said to be its largest production facility outside North America, in March 2023, as a response to the growing demand for the oil & gas industry in the Middle East.

The facility, located in Abu Dhabi, offers fabrication and fusion bonded epoxy coating capabilities, and the XTRU-THERM and PolyTherm insulation systems.

