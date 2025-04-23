Canadians to make digital twin of Trident Energy's subsea assets in Equatorial Guinea
April 23, 2025, by Nadja Skopljak

International oil & gas company Trident Energy has signed a SaaS license agreement with Enaimco, a Canadian technology company delivering digital solutions for subsea operations, for the provision of digital twin for its subsea assets in Equatorial Guinea.

“Trident Energy has been exploring global digital solutions to establish an operationally driven integrity management system that maximizes internal resources and enhances our operations with data-driven engineering,” Simon Lorelli, Technical and Projects Manager at Trident Energy ML.

“We chose Enaimco’s digital twin for its advanced features, functionalities, and user-friendly interface. This operational twin has rapidly made a positive impact, transforming our processes into seamless workflows.”

According to Enaimco, its Operational Twin maximizes data, automates workflows, and optimizes subsea operations, enabling better decision-making and boosting efficiency across the board, and will help Trident Energy enhance the integrity and efficiency of its offshore operations.

Enaimco Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Steve Follett said: “It’s been a great few months working with the Trident Energy team. Both of our companies are agile and share a strong vision for driving innovation and streamlining operations. We look forward to continued collaboration and the exciting opportunities ahead.”

In Equatorial Guinea, Trident Energy operates the Ceiba Field and Okume Complex with a 40.375% equity share, with the assets located in Block G in the Gulf of Guinea, spanning water depths of 25 to 800 meters. Both have been producing under Trident  Energy’s operatorship since 2017. 

The company also holds a 34% non-operating interest in Block S, with Kosmos Energy as the operator. 

At the end of 2024, the oil & gas player brought online its first infill well in Block G, drilled with a drillship owned by Noble Corporation.

