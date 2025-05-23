Industry players to bolster hydrogen ties between Europe and Latin America

Back to overview
Collaboration
May 23, 2025, by Aida Čučuk

Hydrogen Europe, an association representing the European hydrogen industry, and LAC Clean Hydrogen Action, an initiative in Latin America and the Caribbean focused on promoting low-emission hydrogen production and use, have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to promote the deployment, uptake, and trade of clean hydrogen and its derivatives across both regions.

Credit: Hydrogen Europe via LinkedIn

As disclosed, the MoU outlines joint efforts in areas such as regulation, certification, skills development, infrastructure, innovation, and green corridors. Furthermore, it is said to include coordinated participation in the global arena, like climate negotiations and other international initiatives instrumental to the deployment of clean hydrogen.

Reportedly, the partnership seeks to promote inter-regional industry cooperation and a common pathway toward a decarbonized global economy.

Daniel Fraile, Chief Policy and Market Officer at Hydrogen Europe, commented: “This agreement reflects our shared belief that hydrogen is a global opportunity. By connecting Europe and Latin America business communities, we can tackle regulatory challenges, foster innovation, and unlock new markets.”

Mónica Gasca, General Secretary of LAC Clean Hydrogen Action, stated: “Latin America and the Caribbean have vast renewable energy resources and a strong commitment to sustainable development. This alliance opens new doors for knowledge exchange, green hydrogen trade, and long-term cooperation between our regions.”

It is worth mentioning that in 2024, Hydrogen Europe and the Chilean Hydrogen Association (H2Chile), a non-profit trade organization, agreed to collaborate on advancing hydrogen deployment and trade. The partners revealed they will seek industry-to-industry and public-private exchanges between the European Union (EU) and Chile to strengthen cooperation on regulatory frameworks, trade and financing, and to exchange best practices on R&I, skills, and value creation, among others.

To note, in the last few years, the maritime and clean fuels industry has been slowly turning its focus to the Global South, including Latin America and the Caribbean. It is understood that by implementing the concept of green shipping corridors, countries in the Global South could be supplying much-needed green fuels, including hydrogen, to the developed countries of the Global North.

