Inpex and Petros to jointly pursue CCS development in Malaysia

February 15, 2023, by Ajsa Habibic

Japan’s exploration and production company Inpex has signed a joint collaboration agreement with Malaysian oil and gas exploration firm Petroleum Sarawak Berhad (Petros) for the potential development of a carbon capture and storage (CCS) project in Sarawak, Malaysia.

The CCS project will target CO2 emitted from gas fields with high concentrations of CO2, petrochemical industries, power plants, manufacturing industries and other sources in Sarawak.

Inpex and Petros will conduct a feasibility study of the project including identifying CCS technologies and methodologies as well as target facilities and evaluating economics and operational schemes.

The companies aim to build economically viable CCS solutions targeting large-scale emitters in Sarawak, Malaysia.

According to Inpex, the joint project with Petros is in line with its strategy to generate clean energy business opportunities centred on CCS in Sarawak with a view to expand these opportunities to other parts of Asia.

Meanwhile, Malaysia’s energy giant Petronasl is also developing what is described as the world’s largest offshore CCS project. Last year, the company took a final investment decision (FID) to develop the Kasawari CCS project off Sarawak and awarded an engineering, procurement, construction, installation and commissioning (EPCIC) contract to Malaysia Marine and Heavy Engineering Holdings Berhad (MHB).