International partnership set up to deliver CCS project in Gulf of Mexico

December 22, 2022, by Edin Neimarlija

Carbon-Zero US, Cox Operating, Crescent Midstream and Repsol have established a partnership to develop one of the largest offshore hubs for permanent storage of carbon dioxide in the Gulf of Mexico area.

Illustration (Courtesy of Repsol/Flickr CC BY-NC-SA 2.0 license)

Together with its carbon capture and storage (CCS) project partners, Carbon-Zero recently lodged an application for US Department of Energy’s (US DOE) CarbonSAFE program for a pilot in one of the proposed carbon dioxide storage locations. The proposed project makes way into offshore storage fields from Crescent and Cox’s Grand Isle, Louisiana facilities.

As one of the largest owners of energy infrastructure in the offshore Gulf of Mexico, Cox plans to repurpose facilities and equipment to lower the project’s carbon footprint during market-based energy transition.

According to the partnership, an initial FEED study has been completed by Crescent Midstream for a 110-mile carbon dioxide pipeline from Geismar to Grand Isle, using existing Crescent pipeline rights of way.

Jerry Ashcroft, CEO of Crescent Midstream, said: “Crescent has the knowledge and experience to create and operate the vital connection between carbon dioxide emitters and sequestration providers. Crescent also has one of the lowest carbon footprints of any oil and gas company and will achieve carbon neutrality at the beginning of 2023.”

Brad Cox, chairman of Cox Operating and Carbon-Zero, added: “We are thrilled to be part of a market based solution that is leading the way for CCS in the Gulf of Mexico. The way we see it is that CCS equals jobs.“