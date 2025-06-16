Illustration; Source: SLB
SLB rolls out suite of carbon storage offerings to step up decarbonization game

Carbon Capture Usage & Storage
June 16, 2025, by Melisa Cavcic

U.S.-headquartered technology player SLB has unveiled a full value chain carbon storage toolbox to enhance the advancement of the industrial decarbonization journey.

The launch of Sequestri carbon storage solutions, described as a comprehensive portfolio of technologies and services aimed at accelerating safer and more economic carbon storage projects, is said to address the challenges of long-term carbon storage.

As a result, it will provide tailored hardware and digital workflows that improve decision-making across the full carbon storage value chain, ranging from site selection and planning to development, operations, and monitoring.

The Sequestri portfolio of carbon storage solutions, together with the SLB Capturi standard, modular carbon capture solutions, is perceived to provide emitters and project developers with a full suite of complementary carbon capture and storage (CCS) solutions to enable decarbonization at scale from point of capture to permanent carbon storage.

Katherine Rojas, SLB’s Senior Vice President of Industrial Decarbonization, commented: “Advanced technology solutions have a crucial role to play in shifting the economics and safeguarding the integrity of carbon storage projects.

“The Sequestri portfolio offers a comprehensive suite of solutions that provide the precision, reliability and efficiency needed to advance carbon storage projects at every stage of their lifecycle — driving meaningful progress toward industrial decarbonization at scale.”

Furthermore, SLB underlines that the Sequestri portfolio is anchored by a network of interconnected digital end-to-end technologies and services for carbon storage that offer a robust foundation for analysis and prediction, harnessing over 25 years of CCS project experience to help developers screen, rank, design, model, simulate and analyze every phase of the project lifecycle.

In addition, the firm’s portfolio covers a range of technologies specifically engineered and qualified for carbon storage applications – from subsurface safety valves and measurement tools to cementing systems, including SLB’s EverCRETE CO2-resistant cement system.

This launch comes only weeks after SLB introduced Electris, which is portrayed as a portfolio of digitally enabled electric well completions technologies to boost production and recovery as well as lower the total cost of ownership.

The U.S. player is among the companies that recently secured deals with Aramco across liquefied natural gas (LNG), fuels, chemicals, emission-reduction technologies, artificial intelligence (AI), and other digital solutions.

SLB’s agreement with Aramco and Linde, which is deemed to pave the way for the development of a CCS hub in Saudi Arabia’s Jubail, is expected to put in place the first phase of the project forecast to capture and store up to 9 million metric tons of CO2 annually, with construction set to be done by end of 2027.

The captured CO2, which will be transported through a pipeline network and stored below ground in a saline aquifer sink, is anticipated to leverage the country’s significant geological potential for CO2 storage.

This supports Aramco’s aspiration to reach net-zero Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions across its wholly-owned operated assets by 2050 and its interim target of curtailing upstream carbon intensity by 15% by 2035.

