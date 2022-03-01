IRClass certifies four MOL Tankship’s vessels

March 1, 2022, by Ajsa Habibic

Indian Register of Shipping (IRClass) has completed the Condition Assessment Programme (CAP) certification of four vessels owned by MOL Tankship Management Singapore.

LPG Carrier; For illustration purposes; Credits to MOL Tankship Management

As disclosed, following the programme which is carried out per requirements of oil majors, the CAP certificates were issued to two very large crude carriers (VLCCs) and two liquefied gas carriers (LPGs).

Hull CAP was carried out on the basis of assessment of structural conditions of hull at dry dock and afloat through detailed visual surveys, extensive thickness measurement, longitudinal strength, buckling strength calculation and fatigue strength calculation, IRClass explains.

Machinery and cargo system CAP is carried out based on the assessment of machinery visual inspection, functional testing, analysis of lube oil, vibration measurement and verification of insulation resistance testing.

Pankaj Kumar, DGM of MOL’s India subsidiary said: “MOL thanks Indian Register of Shipping for their excellent support during the change of Flag and CAP surveys and we look forward to a long term relationship with IRS.”

In other IRClass-related news, the classification society recently classed the first hybrid battery-powered catamaran built by Indian shipbuilder Cochin Shipyard.

The Water Metro-01 is the first in a series of 23 such vessels being built by the shipyard in an effort to reduce carbon footprint.

