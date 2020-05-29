IRClass: New cement carrier launched in China despite COVID-19 hurdles

Advaita, a 22,200 dwt cement carrier under construction at Penglai Zhongbai Jinglu Ship Industry in China was successfully floated out on March 30, 2020, despite numerous constraints related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Image Courtesy: IRClass

The vessel is being built under the classification of the Indian Register of Shipping (IRClass). IRClass explained that its surveyors braved the constantly changing scenario of both global and local restrictions and immense challenges, including the movement of manpower, to ensure the float happened as scheduled.

The 160-meter-long Advaita is a dedicated cement carrier designed to comply with all the latest International Maritime Organization (IMO) conventions and codes like SOLAS, MARPOL, Loadline, etc for worldwide operations.

The newbuilding will be working for UltraTech Cement, India’s largest manufacturer of cement that is headquartered in Mumbai.

“I’m glad we were able to put into action and demonstrate our ability to adapt and respond quickly to the changing environment,” P K Mishra, Head (Operations) of IRClass, commented.

“The safety and well-being of IRClass’ surveyors is the top priority for us and all safety measures and precautions are in place for them to carry out their roles,” he stressed.

Indian Register of Shipping provides ship classification and certification as well as technical inspection services and is a member of the International Association of Classification Societies (IACS).