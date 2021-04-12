IRClass took on sea trials for the use of biofuels

April 12, 2021, by Sanja Pekic

International ship classification society Indian Register of Shipping (IRClass) has undertaken successful sea trials for the ships Ambuja Mukund and Ambuja Vaibhav towards the use of biofuels.

Courtesy of Ambuja Cements

The trials were carried out in efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions (ghg). The emission levels for CO2 and NOx at both ballast and loaded voyages were monitored during the trial period.

The two vessels Ambuja Mukund and Ambuja Vaibhav are owned by Ambuja Cements, which is a part of the global conglomerate Lafarge Holcim.

The results of the trials is seen as succesful. The biodiesel blend (B20) was in compliance with requirements and regulations. No increase of NOx was observed with biodiesel blend as compared to diesel, rather the emission level was found to be less.

The reduction in CO2 was around 7 per cent, with the total life cycle reduction of CO2 by Life Cycle Analysis (LCA) measured to be around 21 per cent as the biodiesel from Soya extract had a reduction of life cycle ghg emissions by 70 per cent.

Indian Administration has accorded approval of bio-fuels trials for the remaining fleet of vessels of Ambuja Cement which are mainly deployed on the Indian coastal routes.

Indian government approved the National Policy on Biofuels in 2018, thus taking a firm stance to reduce the country’s carbon footprint. The policy’s target is to blend 20 per cent of biofuels into traditional fuels by 2030.

Vijay Arora, joint managing director of IRClass, said: “Sustainable biofuels have great potential to reduce emission levels substantially and once successfully trialed – will pave a cleaner new future for shipping in India.”