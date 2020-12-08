iSURVEY delivers landmark North Sea project

December 8, 2020, by Adis Ajdin

The UK entity of Norway-based offshore surveyor iSURVEY has completed its largest project to date.

The seven-figure project has seen a 10-strong group of offshore survey experts complete a 6,300 kilometres of survey since mobilisation in late July.

According to iSURVEY, this also breaks the Aberdeen-based team’s single contract value record.

The contract, which consisted of two workscopes, came from Norwegian ocean bottom seismic experts Magseis Fairfield.

The two approximately 500 square kilometres surveys have contributed to Magseis Fairfield’s ocean bottom node (OBN) exploration project within the Cornerstone area, which has been described as one of the most challenging locations in the North Sea.

iSURVEY managing director, Andrew McMurtrie, stated:

“November marks the end of a long and successful seabed survey programme for the iSURVEY team. Mobilising on the Northern Survey OSV Cecilia just a week after contract award, I am hugely impressed with the results we have achieved and proud that our client has been so pleased with our performance.”

“Equipped with multi-beam echosounder (MBES), side-scan sonar (SSS) and magnetometers, our spread of equipment and personnel dealt with the full gamut of North Sea weather, whilst safely achieving all workscope objectives and completing this milestone project on schedule.”

A spokesperson for Magseis Fairfield also added:

“iSURVEY understood our unique survey requirements and produced a high-quality product.”