Ex-Oceaneering COO takes CEO role at PXGEO

April 22, 2025, by Nadja Skopljak

Marine geophysical service provider PXGEO has appointed a new chief executive officer (CEO) and executive chairman, who previously held the chief operating officer (COO) position at Oceaneering International.

According to PXGEO, the appointment of Charles ‘Chuck’ Davison Jnr., effective immediately, is a strategic leadership transition that marks the beginning of a new chapter for the four-year-old company and prepares it for the next phase of growth.

Davison Jnr. is said to bring over 30 years of demonstrated experience in growing, modernising and transforming international businesses, with a deep background in the energy sector and particular expertise in subsea technologies, services and products.

His previous roles include COO at Oceaneering International, Chairman of Magseis Fairfield and Chairman and CEO at Fairfield Geotechnologies.

In addition to the new role at PXGEO, Davison Jnr. will continue serving as EnerMech‘s CEO, a company that shares the same shareholders as PXGEO, a role he took last April.

As part of the transition, Founder Peter Zickerman will remain actively involved in PXGEO as Vice Chairman and Chief Development Officer, and will continue to serve on the board.

“PXGEO is entering a pivotal new phase. I’m humbled to lead the company and bring my experience to support its continued evolution. With a capable Executive Committee and an ambitious, talented team already in place, I look forward to working closely with our people, customers, and partners to face into the challenges ahead, capitalizing on opportunities to improve our competitive position deliver on our value agenda,” said Davison Jnr.

“I also remain fully committed to my role at EnerMech. It’s business as usual, with no impact on operations or leadership focus. The company continues to build momentum, supported by our strong and experienced executive leadership team.”

