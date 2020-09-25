CGG kicks off phase two of largest OBN survey in UK Central North Sea

September 25, 2020, by Adis Ajdin

Paris-based geophysical services player CGG has completed the first phase of the largest OBN multi-client survey in the UK Central North Sea.

In addition, CGG announced immediate commencement of the second acquisition phase.

The company took on a this project in November last year.

Back then, CGG said that the first phase of this multi-year project, should acquire over 2,000 square kilometres of data.

The survey kicked off in March 2020 and has already received industry interest and prefunding.

The company targets first images in the first quarter of 2021.

The Central North Sea is a highly prospective region of the UK Continental Shelf, CCG says.

With recent discoveries, including Glengorm and Isabella, there is increasing focus on the deeper, higher risk Jurassic and Triassic plays.

However, complex structural processes associated with Permian salt movement has created significant challenges to imaging these deeper reservoir targets.

According to CGG, this new survey will provide a step-change in seismic image and reservoir characterization quality.

It should bring new insight to help de-risk new plays and also aid development of existing fields in the CNS.

Sophie Zurquiyah, CEO, CGG, also noted:

“We are pleased to announce the commencement of the second phase of this exciting OBN program which will complement CGG’s extensive high-quality Cornerstone towed-streamer data library and further deliver unprecedented industry insight in this critical Central North Sea area.

“The new data set will provide our clients with the best available information to de-risk the awarded blocks from the UK 32nd license round and support the UK Oil & Gas Authority’s strategy for Maximizing Economic Recovery.”