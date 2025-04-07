TGS nets shallow-water survey contract off Trinidad, wraps up Gulf Coast CO2 storage assessments
April 7, 2025, by Nadja Skopljak

Norway-based energy data and intelligence company TGS has secured a contract to deliver a shallow-water ocean bottom node (OBN) project offshore Trinidad.

Source: TGS

The 3D baseline contract is scheduled to commence early in the third quarter of 2025, with the total duration of the survey expected to be approximately 80 days.

Last week, TGS also reported it had completed CO2 storage assessments for the Gulf Coast region, with the insights providing a detailed understanding of storage capacity, reservoir quality, and sealing integrity, critical for the development of carbon capture and storage (CCS) projects in the region. 

The release of the Central Gulf Coast–Haynesville CO2 Storage Assessment represents the final segment of the comprehensive Mega Gulf Coast Assessment.

This builds on previous releases for the East Gulf Coast and Gulf Coast assessments in 2024, culminating in a dataset covering over 16,000 key wells with core-calibrated petrophysical and stratigraphic interpretation across more than 166,370 square miles in the Gulf Coast region. 

“This assessment underscores our commitment to delivering high-quality geological insights that help our customers make data-driven decisions,” said Will Ashby, Executive Vice President of New Energy Solutions at TGS.

“By leveraging our extensive well data library and expertise in petrophysical and stratigraphic analysis, we provide a comprehensive view of subsurface storage potential tailored to the needs of CCS stakeholders operating in the Gulf Coast region.” 

The Norwegian company earlier this month kicked off a new multi-client ultra-long offset OBN data acquisition project in the Gulf of America, with the data expected to help oil & gas operators make more informed decisions and mitigate drilling risks.

