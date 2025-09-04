Adriatic LNG; Source: VTTI
Back to overview
Home Fossil Energy Italy’s largest LNG regasification terminal to be back at full throttle by mid-month

Italy’s largest LNG regasification terminal to be back at full throttle by mid-month

Exploration & Production
September 4, 2025, by Melisa Cavcic

Italy’s Terminale GNL Adriatico, controlled by VTTI (70%) and Snam (30%), as the operator of a liquefied natural gas (LNG) regasification terminal in the Northern Adriatic Sea, said to be the largest such asset in the Southern European country, has disclosed the timeline for the LNG terminal’s return to full operation in the aftermath of scheduled maintenance activities.

Adriatic LNG; Source: VTTI

The Adriatic LNG regasification terminal, which has gradually resumed the send-out of gas into the national grid as of August 31, is anticipated to be back in full operation by mid-September.

The shutdown period, which started on August 1, was used for maintenance activities on the loading arms and seawater vaporizers, in line with the multi-year maintenance plan aimed at ensuring the terminal’s high reliability rate.

Simultaneously, preparatory works were undertaken on the offshore terminal to increase constant regasification capacity from 9 to 9.5 billion cubic meters per year. 

The works required to increase the terminal’s capacity, which are currently underway at the Cavarzere (VE) metering station, will be completed by the end of the year.

Related Article

According to the operator, the new additional capacity, already allocated for the next 20 years, will be available from the first quarter of 2026. This is interpreted to further confirm Adriatic LNG’s increasingly strategic role in ensuring Italy and Europe’s energy security.

Alessandro Conta, Chief Operating Officer of Adriatic LNG, commented: “With the unloading of the first LNG carrier yesterday—the 1,182nd since the start of terminal’s operations—we can consider this long and intense maintenance period successfully concluded.

“It has been a great team achievement, involving more than 100 technicians and engineers from our company and contractors, always carried out with the highest attention to safety and in full respect of the scheduled timeline.” 

Located about 15 kilometers off the coastline of Porto Tolle (Rovigo), the LNG project was put into operation in 2009. This terminal is linked to Italy’s national distribution network through a pipeline.

OE logo

𝐏𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫 𝐘𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐁𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐖𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐄𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 ⤵️

𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐭𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐡𝐨𝐫 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐛𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝!

𝐉𝐨𝐢𝐧 𝐮𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐛𝐢𝐠𝐠𝐞𝐫 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐟𝐲 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲!

ADVERTISE on Offshore-Energy.biz
Related news

List of highlighted news articles