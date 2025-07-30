LNG carrier docking at Adriatic LNG terminal
Italy's biggest LNG terminal poised for capacity upgrade

Italy’s biggest LNG terminal poised for capacity upgrade

July 30, 2025, by Dragana Nikše

Italy’s Terminale GNL Adriatico will begin maintenance and expansion work at its northern Adriatic Sea liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal next month, targeting a boost in regasification output.

LNG carrier docking at Adriatic LNG terminal; Source: Adriatic LNG

Based on a social media post by Adriatic LNG, the terminal will stop production on August 1 to undergo scheduled maintenance. The injection of gas into the national grid is expected to gradually resume towards the end of August.

Boasting a capacity of 9.6 billion cubic meters per year, the terminal had the largest LNG storage capacity in Italy in 2024, according to Statista. Thanks to the capacity extension that will be carried out during next month’s downtime, this will increase to 10.4 billion cubic meters per year.

The Adriatic LNG terminal is owned by Terminale GNL Adriatico, a company controlled by VTTI (70%) and Snam (30%). Snam boosted its stake in the terminal last December.

Located about 15 kilometers off the coastline of Italy’s Veneto region, the plant came into operation in 2009. It is linked to the national distribution network through a pipeline.

In addition to a gravity-based structure (GBS) with two LNG tanks, the plant comprises a regasification plant, and mooring and LNG unloading facilities.

