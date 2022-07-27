James Fisher and NMDC form global partnership

July 27, 2022, by Adnan Memija

James Fisher and Sons (James Fisher) and Abu Dhabi-based National Marine Dredging Company (NMDC) Group have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate on key projects and opportunities in the oil and gas sector as well as decommissioning, offshore wind, and marine civil construction industries worldwide.

The two companies will initially focus on exclusive diving projects in the Middle East through James Fisher’s subsidiary, James Fisher Subtech, and the NMDC Group’s wholly owned subsidiary, National Petroleum Construction Company (NPCC).

The goal is to develop a series of collaborative joint ventures and consortia which will enable the strategic partners to deliver major projects around the world and in various sectors and markets.

This should enable the two companies to expand their capabilities jointly in areas such as offshore wind, turnkey oil and gas decommission, and to accelerate the energy transition which is a top priority for most nations today, James Fisher said.

“By leveraging NMDC’s extensive engineering capabilities, offshore asset base and financial strength, coupled with James Fisher’s geographic breadth, established market position, and specialist knowhow in decommissioning, diving, offshore wind and the energy transition, our alliance will allow us to co-develop more efficient and cost-effective solutions and capabilities to create value for customers at a scale and breadth that we could not do alone”, said Eoghan O’Lionaird, CEO of James Fisher and Sons.

The MoU was signed in May by Yasser Zaghloul and Eoghan O’Lionaird at a ceremony held in Abu Dhabi.

Source: James Fisher and Sons

The move comes after James Fisher’s subsidiary, James Fisher Renewables, announced that it is partnering with Dong Fang and Ho Lung Power Engineering to localise the company’s activities in the APAC region.

