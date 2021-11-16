James Fisher done with first phase of Sofia UXO ID campaign

November 16, 2021, by Nadja Skopljak

James Fisher Renewables has completed the first part of a two-phase campaign to investigate unexploded ordnance (UXO) and potential archaeological features at the site of RWE’s Sofia offshore wind project in the UK, ahead of the installation of export cables.

During September and October, JF Renewables investigated 35 nearshore targets to assess the need for disposal.

Observation and work-class remotely operated underwater vehicles (ROVs) were launched from a small vessel to facilitate a diver-less operation.

From May 2022 onwards, up to 125 deepwater targets will be investigated using the same approach.

Confirmed UXO targets will be removed using an innovative low order disposal technique to minimize the noise from the removal, safeguarding marine mammals and sea life, James Fisher said.

The export cable for the Sofia offshore wind farm will be delivered by Prysmian, which will supply more than 440 kilometers of ±320 kV submarine export cables with XLPE insulation, and 15 kilometers of ±320 kV land cables with P-Laser insulation.

“We are delighted to be continuing our established and successful relationship with RWE on the Sofia Offshore Wind Farm. Following a thorough investigation of this particular route, we successfully confirmed all scoped targets as non-UXO,” said Wayne Mulhall, managing director at James Fisher Renewables. “We look forward to completing phase two during 2022.”

Sofia, located on Dogger Bank, 195 kilometers from the nearest point on the UK’s North East coast, will feature 100 Siemens Gamesa SG 14-222 DD turbines.

The 1.4 GW offshore wind farm is scheduled to be fully commissioned in 2026.