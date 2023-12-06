Jan De Nul consortium bags BalWin4 and LanWin1 cable contracts

December 6, 2023, by Adnan Memija

Jan De Nul Group, together with its consortium partners LS Cable & System and Denys, has signed contracts for two 525 HVDC cable systems serving the two grid connection systems for BalWin4 and LanWin1.

Fleeming Jenking, Jan De Nul’s ULEv XL cable-laying vessel.

These mark the first two contracts signed under the long-term framework agreement that TenneT and Jan De Nul inked earlier this year.

The projects comprise the design, manufacturing, transport, installation, protection, and testing of three 525 kV cable systems for connecting offshore wind farms to the onshore grid via the BalWin4 and LanWin1 grid connections.

Jan De Nul will take care of the transport, installation, burial, and protection of the offshore cables. For this, the company will use a variety of its specialized vessels and assets including the Fleeming Jenkin, the firm’s recently ordered XL cable-laying vessel.

Related Article Posted: 2 months ago Jan De Nul orders world’s largest cable-laying vessel from China Posted: 2 months ago

LS Cable & System will design, manufacture, terminate, and test all cables with Denys being responsible for civil and cable pulling scope related to the onshore cable routes.

In total, more than 1,000 kilometers of HVDC will be designed, manufactured, transported, installed, protected, and tested for these two projects.

“We are delighted to sign these first two projects under the partnership frame agreement we signed earlier this year with TenneT. This marks an important milestone in support of TenneT’s 2GWProgram and the construction of the energy transition,” said Wouter Vermeersch, Manager of Offshore Cables at Jan De Nul Group.

The cable systems of the two grid connections BalWin4 and LanWin1 coming from the offshore converter stations will cross the Wadden Sea and be connected to the extra-high voltage grid in Unterweser.

The grid connections will enable renewable electricity from offshore wind farms with a total transmission capacity of 4 GW to be fed into the German grid.