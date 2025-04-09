Back to overview
Jan De Nul adopts real-time cable monitoring tech across fleet

Jan De Nul adopts real-time cable monitoring tech across fleet

Technology
April 9, 2025, by Zerina Maksumic

Jan De Nul Group has decided to implemented the use of Wirescan Digital, a real-time subsea cable monitoring system, to its entire cable-laying fleet.

Source: Jan De Nul

The technology, developed by Wirescan AS, enables the continuous monitoring of cable integrity from the factory through handling and installation.

“We are proud to be the first having implemented Wirescan Digital, an innovative technology to monitor subsea power cables in real-time,” Jan De Nul said. 

“It allows us to monitor the integrity of the cables in real-time, from the moment it leaves the factory throughout handling and installation. The result: we are always in control of the condition of the cable and can ensure more efficient and secure installation.”

According to Jan De Nul, the company has already installed over 1,000 kilometres of cables using this technology, and decided to use the technology across its entire fleet.

Jan De Nul, in consortium with Hellenic Cables, has secured a position as one of six selected cable suppliers on the UK National Grid’s £59 billion (approximately $75,6 billion) high-voltage direct current (HVDC) supply chain framework.

A bit earlier, a consortium of Hellenic Cables and Jan De Nul, signed a framework agreement with National Grid, becoming the appointed contractors eligible to participate in future HVDC cable projects across the UK and Europe.

